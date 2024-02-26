Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $160.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
