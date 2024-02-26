Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 6,269 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.79. 687,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,281. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $156.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

