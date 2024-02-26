Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $135.35. 710,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average of $113.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $140.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.01.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

