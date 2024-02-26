Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $3,830,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

