Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) is Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for 2.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $189,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.66. 826,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,573. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.