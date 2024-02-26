Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is Mather Group LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,302,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $287,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,809,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,762,000 after buying an additional 97,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,169,000 after buying an additional 68,813 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,576,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,204,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.08. 35,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,528. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

