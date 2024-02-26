Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after acquiring an additional 74,554 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.50. 505,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,972. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $341.89. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

