Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Trimmed by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.95 on Monday, hitting $516.13. 96,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,002. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $343.39 and a twelve month high of $523.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

