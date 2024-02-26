Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Seven Mile Advisory’s 9th Largest Position

Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,541,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717,462. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

