Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 959,378 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,600. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.