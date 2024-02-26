Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s Largest Position

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.9% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $60,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.50. The stock had a trading volume of 359,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,047. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $218.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

