Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.99. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.