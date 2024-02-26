Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lowered by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.44. 1,124,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $156.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

