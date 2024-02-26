Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.40. 2,737,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,878. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $156.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.