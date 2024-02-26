Venus (XVS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.96 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Venus has a total market cap of $198.80 million and $25.96 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $12.65 or 0.00024187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,714,674 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

