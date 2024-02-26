Verdad Advisers LP Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Verdad Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Kroger makes up approximately 1.5% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Down 0.9 %

KR traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $47.76. 872,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,323. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

