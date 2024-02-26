Verdad Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Verdad Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. 1,697,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,358. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

