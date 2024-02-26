Verdad Advisers LP Has $473,000 Position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Verdad Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,656 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP owned 2.94% of Salem Media Group worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. 16,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,953. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

