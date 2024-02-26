Verdad Advisers LP Invests $6.46 Million in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 9.9% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Verdad Advisers LP owned 0.23% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 127,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,798. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

