Verdad Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Verdad Advisers LP cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in KeyCorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 25,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $23,539,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 3,600,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 748,881 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,667,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

