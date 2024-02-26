Verdad Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 53,800 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Owens & Minor accounts for about 1.3% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE OMI traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.64. 156,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Owens & Minor

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.