Verdad Advisers LP Sells 25,698 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Verdad Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,698 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 0.18% of JAKKS Pacific worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 27.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 42.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,954. The company has a market capitalization of $355.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.