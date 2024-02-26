Verdad Advisers LP Sells 7,155 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Verdad Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. Universal Logistics comprises approximately 1.0% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 0.1 %

ULH traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,858. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $875.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

