Verdad Advisers LP Takes $454,000 Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Bluegreen Vacations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVH. B. Riley lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $75.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

