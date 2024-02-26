Verdad Advisers LP Trims Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Verdad Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,306 shares during the quarter. Daseke makes up about 1.7% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 0.48% of Daseke worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 118.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 109.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 167.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Daseke stock remained flat at $8.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. 109,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,182. The stock has a market cap of $382.70 million, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 2.05. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

