Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $65.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

