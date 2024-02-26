Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.62

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.62 and last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 1310906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

