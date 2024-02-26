Vinva Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after purchasing an additional 937,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.61. 851,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.56 and its 200 day moving average is $169.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.