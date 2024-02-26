Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $284.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $285.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.90 and a 200-day moving average of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

