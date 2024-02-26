Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $3.31 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,811 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.74. 5,957,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,457,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

