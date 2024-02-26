Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.32. The stock had a trading volume of 142,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

