Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after buying an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after buying an additional 143,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $569.41. 74,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $546.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.47. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $579.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

