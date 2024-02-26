Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $4.60 Million Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,342 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $251.07. The stock had a trading volume of 53,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.81 and a 52-week high of $258.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

