Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,425 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.45. 5,682,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,492,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

