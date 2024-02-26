Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,435 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Nucor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nucor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Nucor by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.72. The company had a trading volume of 182,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,704. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $190.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

