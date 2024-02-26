Vision Capital Corp Trims Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Vision Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 757,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252,592 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up approximately 12.4% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vision Capital Corp owned approximately 0.57% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $36,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 181,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

