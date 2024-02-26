W Advisors LLC Acquires 7,890 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.8% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,788 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

