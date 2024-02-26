W Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.31. 94,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,131. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

