W Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

W Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. W Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. 70,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,767. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

