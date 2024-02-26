W Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

W Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.71. 1,583,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,747. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

