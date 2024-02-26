W Advisors LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

W Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $73.45. 1,110,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,775,520. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

