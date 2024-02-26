W Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

W Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 227,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 70,795 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 435.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 103,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 866,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.67. The stock had a trading volume of 915,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,333. The company has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.90.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

