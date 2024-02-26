WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WKME. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of WalkMe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WalkMe

WalkMe Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

Shares of WKME stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. WalkMe has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $11.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

About WalkMe

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.