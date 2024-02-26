Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 189,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $207.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.96. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $209.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,343 shares of company stock worth $7,101,821. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

