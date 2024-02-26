Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Watsco were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 55.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $384.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.05 and a fifty-two week high of $433.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.61.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

