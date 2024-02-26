WAXE (WAXE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,742.42

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One WAXE coin can now be bought for about $63.59 or 0.00123051 BTC on exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $5,742.42 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAXE has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

