Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Wayfair from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.68.

Wayfair stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $434,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares in the company, valued at $13,552,108.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,031,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,310 shares of company stock worth $3,328,616. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,014,000 after purchasing an additional 273,652 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

