Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.71.
Weave Communications Trading Down 2.5 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Weave Communications
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 142.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 613,649 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 186.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 896.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 843,526 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 9.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 801,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 66,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
See Also
