Wedbush Boosts Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $78.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $67.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $83.24. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Carter’s by 1,391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Carter’s by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 77,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

