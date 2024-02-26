Wedbush Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $340.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $324.57.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $301.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.52. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $316.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

